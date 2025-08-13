Did anyone see anything strange above them? Residents across the state of New York reported seeing a set of strange lights in the sky late Tuesday night. The sightings were not just limited to New York, as residents from across the eastern U.S. reported witnessing the bizarre lights hovering above.

The lights were described by witnesses as making no sound, and reportedly were not flashing at the time. This has lead some to speculate the lights could be anything from weather balloons to flying saucers.

However, a much more plausible explanation seems to be out there.

Strange Lights Reported Over New York State & Surrounding States

CBS News reports that United Launch Alliance launched a Vulcan rocket that will place two military satellites into space. CBS says that this is "the first U.S. Space Force-sanctioned flight of a new launcher that eventually will replace the company's Atlas 5 and already-retired Deltas."

The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, but was seen over a number of other states across the U.S. CBS News reports that there were at least two satellites on board, with information on one of the spacecraft considered classified.

New York has a long history with unidentified flying objects, as the state ranks 5th overall for sightings across the United States. But are we really seeing up above?

Many residents across the state may look up to the night sky and witness a number of astronomical wonders; such as a Full Moon, the Aurora Borealis, or the latest annual meteor shower. Or maybe it's all the drones that have been hovering about recently?

But more than a few residents in the state claim they're seeing something else in the skies that they can not explain. Many times these sightings can be easily explained though. What is often mistaken for alien crafts are often just weather balloons, military planes, or even a bright star.

But there are some out there convinced they've seen something that defies all explanation.