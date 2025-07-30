Warm nights offer the best excuse to get outdoors and enjoy a bit of nature as the summer proceeds. As we enter August, astronomers say that the year's best meteor shower will give sky watchers the chance to see an annual display known for producing bright fireballs, or, "larger explosions of light and color".

Many astronomers say this is the best meteor shower of the year, with as many as 50 to 75 meteors seen per hour. Some years will produce as many as 100 meteors under the right conditions, says experts.

Year's Best & Most Dynamic Meteor Shower Set to Peak Over New York State

Outside Online reports that this year's Perseid meteor shower has been already been occurring since from July 17, and runs through August 23. However, scientists say that the annual shower is set to peak August 12 to 13.

Origins

The Perseids are the dust remnants of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which is the largest object to pass Earth. Earth passes through the comet's path every mid July to late August, which leads to the countless dusty particles and pieces entering the planet's atmosphere.

One big factor that could somewhat hinder this year's show is the full Moon that occurs right before the Perseids' peak. Outside Online says that the light pollution will cover the duller meteors, leaving "only the brightest shooting stars and fireballs" to be visible.