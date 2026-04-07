A deadly two-car crash in Columbia County is under investigation after leaving four people dead Monday night.

According to News10 ABC, which cited the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to State Route 9H in Claverack just before 7 p.m. for reports of a serious crash.

Investigators say a 2009 Toyota Prius traveling north crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2025 Toyota Crown.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the Prius, a 29-year-old man from Loudonville, along with two passengers, a 60-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional occupants of the Prius, a 33-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child, were taken to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota Crown, a 24-year-old man from Brooklyn, was treated and later released. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash shut down all lanes of Route 9H between Spook Rock Road and Route 23B for about four hours Monday evening.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.