Uber Eats Finally Launches in Hudson Valley

Food delivery will never be the same in the Hudson Valley again.

The long-anticipated Uber Eats service has finally launched in our area. Here's everything you need to know before ordering your first meal.

First of all, Uber Eats is exactly what it sounds like. You're basically ordering a ride from Uber. But instead of you being the passenger, your food order is taking a trip from the restaurant to your home or office.

If you have an Uber account, you'll also need to download the Uber Eats app or visit their website to order. Once you plug in your address, a list of available restaurants will pop up. Right now, the service is being tested in our market, so you may only see a small number of businesses listed. In the future, the amount of participating restaurants is expected to grow.

Searching from our radio station we have the option of ordering from McDonald's, Subway, Popeyes, KFC, Kennedy Fried Chicken, several pizzerias and a number of other independent restaurants. More upscale restaurants are also available through Dutchess County, such as Heritage Food and Drink and Aroma Osteria in Wappingers Falls. Your selection will vary depending on your location.

Each restaurant is clearly labeled with the amount of time it will take for an Uber to deliver your food and how much the delivery charge will be. During the testing phase, many of the restaurants have a $0 delivery fee, although there may be additional service charges and a small order fee for deliveries under a certain amount of money. Other restaurants may charge a flat delivery fee that could be anywhere from $2 to $5, depending on how close an Uber is to that location.

After placing your order online or using the app, the service will show you a live map of the car delivering your food. When it arrives just grab the food and say thanks. Tipping works the same way as it does with the Uber car service. You're not obligated to tip, but if you'd like to you can add a gratuity for the driver.

