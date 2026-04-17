Plan Revealed to Permanently Unmask ICE Agents in New York

It may soon be illegal for ICE officers to wear masks anywhere in New York State.

With tensions high across the country, state leaders have just added new protections for New Yorkers, so they know exactly who they are dealing with when law enforcement shows up.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a proposal that would make it illegal for law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, to wear masks to conceal their identity while interacting with the public.

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New York Proposal Targets Masked ICE Agents

The plan would prohibit federal, state and local officers from covering their faces in order to hide who they are. Medical masks, safety equipment and sunglasses would still be allowed, but intentionally hiding an officer’s identity could result in misdemeanor charges.

Supporters say the change would improve transparency and prevent situations where residents are unsure whether someone claiming to be law enforcement is legitimate.

More Protections for New York Residents

The proposal also includes several additional protections that would affect communities across New York, including here in the Hudson Valley.

Local police would be prohibited from assisting federal immigration enforcement in cases involving minor offenses like traffic violations. State and local agencies would also be restricted from collecting or sharing immigration status information unless it is directly related to a criminal investigation.

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The plan would also keep immigration enforcement out of sensitive locations without a judicial warrant, including schools, hospitals, libraries, shelters, childcare facilities and other public buildings.

Students would also be protected under the proposal, which reinforces the right to a free public education regardless of immigration status and limits how student information can be shared with federal authorities.

Keeping Local Law Enforcement Focused on Local Crime

The proposal builds on previous efforts aimed at keeping local police focused on public safety issues within their own communities instead of federal immigration enforcement.

If approved, the changes would create some of the strongest protections in the country governing how immigration authorities operate within New York.

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker