The FBI in New York is looking for potential victims of a former teacher from the Hudson Valley who was arrested and charged last summer.

Former Red Hook special education teacher Daniel Monarchi, 26, was arrested in August of 2025 and charged, under Federal Law, with sexual exploitation of a child.

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According to investigators, he is accused of targeting teenage girls online, initiating contact through chat platforms such as ChatIB before moving conversations to Discord and Snapchat.

Authorities allege Monarchi, who worked as a special education and social studies middle school teacher in Dutchess County, engaged in sexually explicit conversations with minors and coerced them into producing and sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). In documented cases, victims as young as 13 and 14 reported being contacted, manipulated, and pressured into sending explicit content.

The indictment filed against Monarchi states that he not only received indecent photos, but also sent photos of his face and his genitals to the young victims. He even reportedly told one victim he "wished she was a student at his school."

Monarchi reportedly conversed with several teenage victims under the screenname "mrteacherman" and was not shy about telling the minors that he was a seventh grade special education social studies teacher.

The FBI believes this conduct may have occurred from at least September 2024 through his arrest in August 2025 and that there may be additional victims.

Investigators say Monarchi may have used the following accounts:

Discord: mrteacherman; absolute_monarchi; mrteacherman_71949; danthemanwithaplan6615

Snapchat: themonarch68; jeffkings2020

Instagram: spaghettifella; abolsute_monarchi; thelostbatallion

Google/email: scresthawk@gmail.com; legoguy22@hvc.rr.com

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The FBI is urging anyone who may have been contacted by Monarchi, or who has information related to this case, to come forward. Individuals who believe they or their minor dependents may have been victimized are encouraged to complete the FBI’s online tip form or contact the FBI directly at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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If you know someone who may have been affected, please encourage them to report their experience.

The FBI emphasizes that identifying victims is a legal priority in cases like this. Victims may be eligible for support services, restitution, and rights under federal and state law. All information shared will be handled confidentially, and responses are voluntary but may assist in the ongoing investigation.