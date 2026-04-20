Huge Expansion at Poughkeepsie Plant Will Make it World Leader

A huge new project could once again put Poughkeepsie at the center of the tech world.

IBM is proposing a massive expansion at its longtime campus off South Road, and the paperwork submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board shows the company is preparing for major growth tied to the future of quantum computing.

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One of the Largest IBM Expansions in Years

According to documents submitted to the Town, the proposal includes 511,710 square feet of new construction connected to IBM’s quantum computing operations.

Plans show significant new space dedicated to research, development and manufacturing of next-generation computing technology that could dramatically outperform today’s traditional computers.

Quantum computers have the potential to solve extremely complex problems in medicine, cybersecurity, finance and artificial intelligence, helping industries tackle challenges that are currently impossible using conventional machines.

The expansion would build on IBM’s long-standing presence in Poughkeepsie, where the company has developed some of the world’s most advanced mainframe computers and continues to operate a major global hub for high-performance computing.

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Biden Visit Put Spotlight on Hudson Valley Tech

In 2022, President Joe Biden visited the IBM campus in Poughkeepsie to highlight the CHIPS and Science Act, a federal law designed to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing and boost advanced technology research in the United States.

During that visit, IBM announced plans to invest $20 billion in the Hudson Valley over ten years, supporting development of semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing technology.

The CHIPS Act includes tens of billions of dollars in incentives aimed at increasing U.S.-based chip production and reducing reliance on overseas supply chains, while also supporting research in emerging technologies like quantum computing.

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IBM officials said the law will help ensure a reliable supply of next-generation chips and accelerate innovation at facilities like the one in Poughkeepsie.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board is currently reviewing site plans and environmental considerations related to the proposal.

If approved, the expansion would reinforce the Hudson Valley’s growing role as a major hub for advanced computing technology.