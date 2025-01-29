Two New Yorkers are feeling quite lucky this week. Two winning Powerball tickets were drawn in New York, matching the four white balls and the red Powerball, according to SI Live. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 PM.

It's been quite a time for lottery winners in the state of New York. The Warwick Advisor had reported, in late December, that that Washingtonville resident Adam Terzouli claimed a $1,000,000 second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at the Gulf Express, on 986 Little Britain Road in New Windsor, according to the Advisor.

Two Winning Powerball Tickets Drawn in New York State

The New York Lottery announced two winning tickets were drawn for the January 25 Powerball. The first ticket was sold at Skyview Newstand, located at 4024 College Point Boulevard, in Flushing, according to SI Live. Another ticket was sold at North Conduit Auto Center, located at 162-35 North Conduit Avenue, in Jamaica, Queens, reports SI Live.

Both Powerball winners will be awarded the $50,000 third-place prize, says the New York Lottery.

Who Are the Biggest Lottery Winners in New York State History?

A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.

