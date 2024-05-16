Measuring income and wealth across New York state can be a bit tricky. Some areas are doing quite well, as the state's Gross Domestic Product ranked third in the country, according to numbers collected through the NY State Comptroller's website.

But other towns are hurting. Offcials from anti-poverty organizations have stated that "poverty across New York State remains unconscionably high".

The economic gap may be more apparent here versus any other state in the nation.

For example, New York ranks second in the country for the number of billionaires who happen reside in the state, according to The Forbes 400. However, 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that poverty rates are between 20 to 30% per capita in some areas of upstate New York.

Where Are the State's Wealthiest Towns Outside of the City and Long Island?

If you want track where the wealthiest towns in the state are, not counting New York City, Long Inland, or Westchester and Rockland Counties, than look no further than the Mid-Hudson Valley and Capitol Region.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the town of Tuxedo in Orange County ranked first. The findings were posted at The Post Standard, as Tuxedo had a median family income of $201,875 a year, according to estimates from 2018 to 2022.

Tuxedo: Orange County Pittsford: Monroe County Forestburgh: Sullivan County Chester: Orange County Niskayuna: Schenectady County Phillipstown: Putnam County Clifton Park: Saratoga County Bethlehem: Albany County Rhinebeck: Dutchess County Pawling: Dutchess County

New York City Still Tops the World

If New York City, Long Island, and Westchester are brought back to into the equation, then it obviously changes a few things.

CNBC recently reported that New York City was the richest city in the world, with a total of 359,500 millionaires, as well as 60 billionaires living in the five boroughs.

A report from Henley & Partners in collaboration with New World Wealth went on say that New York residents now have more than $3 trillion in wealth, greater than the GDPs of Brazil, Italy or Canada.

The REAL #1

However, if you consider overall wealth and average income, Scarsdale is tops in the state. Bloomberg recently naming the Westchester County town as the most wealthy town in New York, with an average household income of $417,335, and second-wealthiest in the country.

