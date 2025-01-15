Want to make one seemingly small sacrifice for a month, while earning thousands of dollars? Some may not follow New Year's resolutions anymore, though cutting back on certain distracting habits can benefit you in many ways.

A company is reportedly offering up thousands of dollars for people to simply cut out one habit that many of us are guilty for. But while this may sound pretty easy, some are saying it's actually much harder than it appears. Have we become addicted?

New York State Residents Can Earn $3K By Giving Up Habit For a Month

PIX11 is reporting that a company is offering New Yorkers, and everyone, $3,000 dollars to give up social media for the next thirty days. Reviews.org will pay you the money to temporarily delete nearly all social media, like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

See Also: New York State's Wealthiest Areas Outside New York City, Long Island & Westchester

Those who are picked for the offer will be asked to log out and delete the apps on their phones, according to PIX11. The 30-day challenge will allow you some exceptions, such as using social media for your job, or for some emergencies.

PIX11 reports that applicants 18 and older enter an online application that asks for basic personal information and an "argument for why they should be chosen."

You have until January 31 at 5 PM., and the winner will be chosen February 7.

See Also: Man Accused of Stealing Over $30K Worth of Phones From Hudson Valley Walmart

NBC had reported that data published by the Department of Health found that 77% of high school students in New York are spending three or more hours daily on screens, like YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. Some city officials have even declared social media a public health hazard, linking excessive usage to declining mental health among young people.