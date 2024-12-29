A local man claimed the Mega Millions seconf prize after drawing the winning ticket. The New York State Lottery recenlty announced that the man claimed a $1,000,000 second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers drawn on September 10.

It's been quite a time for lottery winners in the state of New York. In early December, the Powerball website had reported that one ticket sold matched all six balls to win the estimated $256 million jackpot. NorthJersey.com says that the winning ticket was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens,

Hudson Valley Man Wins Mega Millions Lottery

The Warwick Advisor reports that that Washingtonville resident Adam Terzouli had claimed a $1,000,000 second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at the Gulf Express, on 986 Little Britain Road in New Windsor, according to the Advisor.

The New York Lottery website says the winner received a single lump sum payment of $651,001, after taxes.

Biggest Lottery Winners in New York History

A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins Just how lucky is your state? A new list has determined which states have won the most money from either the Powerball or MegaMillions in the last 10 years. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Where Are the State's Wealthiest Towns Outside of the City and Long Island?

If you want track where the wealthiest towns in the state are, not counting New York City, Long Island, or Westchester and Rockland Counties, than look no further than the Mid-Hudson Valley and Capitol Region.

See Also: How Much Income Has New York State Lost to Other States?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the town of Tuxedo in Orange County ranked first. The findings were posted at The Post Standard, as Tuxedo had a median family income of $201,875 a year, according to estimates from 2018 to 2022.

See the FULL LIST HERE

Tuxedo: Orange County Pittsford: Monroe County Forestburgh: Sullivan County Chester: Orange County Niskayuna: Schenectady County Phillipstown: Putnam County Clifton Park: Saratoga County Bethlehem: Albany County Rhinebeck: Dutchess County Pawling: Dutchess County