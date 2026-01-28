Head-on Motor-Vehicle Collision Results in Fatality in Orange County

Law enforcement and emergency services were required at a location in Orange County prior to the weekend for the report of a major collision between two vehicles. The accident resulted with one victim being fatally injured, and this accident occurred only hours after another collision resulted in fatality in Ulster County.

Fatal Collision in Minisink

This recent collision took place on Friday January 23, 2026, at a location in the town of Minisink, in Orange County. The accident occurred during the afternoon, with troopers of the State Police Greenville barracks in Orange County responding at approximately 2:55 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The collision involved two vehicles at the intersection of State Route 284 and County Road 22. One vehicle was a a 2014 Jeep, driven by 25-year old, Joshua R. Stevens, of Westtown, NY, and the other was a 2018 Western Star tri-axle dump truck, driven by 38-year old, Michael Fasce, of Wurtsboro, NY.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A preliminary investigation was conducted, and it determined that Stevens was traveling northbound on State Route 284 when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck Fasce head-on. Both Stevens and Fasce were the only occupants in their vehicles at the time.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Stevens was severely injured in the collision and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fasce on the other hand was not injured as a result of the collision.

The investigation at this time remains ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Greenville at (845) 344-5300.

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Charged in the Death of Bard Graduate Fatally Hit After Receiving Master's Degree