Two Major Retailers Leaving Lower Hudson Valley’s Largest Mall

Just as the holiday shopping season begins, two retailers are announcing layoffs and closing dates.

It hasn't been a great few years for retail stores. While the Hudson Valley has seen some successes, such as the new T.J. Maxx and Homegoods store in Poughkeepsie, much of the area has been hit with store closures.

This week two stores announced that they would be pulling out of the Palisades Center. By far the lower Hudson Valley's largest shopping mall, the Palisades boasts multiple floors of shopping. Residents from the Mid Hudson region, as well as surrounding areas, regularly make pilgrimages to the mall to do their holiday shopping. All of that retail space, however, is becoming a challenge to fill as national retailers continue to announce store closures around the country.

Bed, Bath and Beyond will be shuttering multiple locations this year, and the Palisades Center store was recently announced as one of them. According to the Rockland Business Journal, the West Nyack store will close down in June.

On Tuesday another retailer at the Palisades Center announced their closing date. Lord & Taylor will officially vacate their anchor store at the mall on January 31. According to a filing with the State of New York, 91 employees will lose their jobs when the department store shuts down after the holidays.

While Bed, Bath and Beyond is expected to announce more closures in the future, the stores in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston and Middletown remain open for now.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: