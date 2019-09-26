Two Dead After House Explodes in New York State

An explosion has left two people dead in the New York State town of Richmond. WROC reports that the blast happened at around 4;30 a.m. Tuesday.

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time, though Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson says he believes they were an elderly couple.

The exact cause of the explosion is also not known at this time. Firefighters have said however that the house did have gas line.

The blast was quite devastating according witnesses. One witness, who was staying at a bed and breakfast one house down, said they thought it was a thunderstorm. Ontario County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said:

The contents of the structure where thrown throughout the debris field hanging from trees. Large, significant pieces (were) splintered, broken (and) driven into the ground. It's impressive.

