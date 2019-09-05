Trump Taking $160 Million From Hudson Valley Project For The Wall

The Trump administration is redirecting funds from a local construction project to fund his long-promised border wall.

Mexico may not be paying for President Trump's border wall, but now it looks like the Hudson Valley will be footing a $160 million portion of the bill. According to a report in the Daily News, a major construction project slated to begin in June of 2020 has been scrapped so that the money can be used for the wall.

Work was expected to begin next year on a new engineer center and parking garage at the West Point Military Academy. That is no longer happening. Aside from the improvements to the school, all of the local jobs that would have been created by the massive project will now be lost. The construction job was just one of 127 projects across the country that are being de-funded to allow for a $3.6 billion wall between the United States and Mexico.

Defense Department documents announcing the massive cuts to the military were presented to congress on Wednesday. Local politicians were quick to criticize the loss in funds and jobs for the Hudson Valley, as well as the impact all of these cuts will have on the US Military. Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, called the move a "slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces who sacrifice so much to defend our liberty."

President Trump did not hide the fact that he sees the wall as his key to winning the 2020 presidential race. Before releasing the order he told press assembled in the oval office that the wall was being built and "It’s going up rapidly.” Trump added that the project should be finished "by the end of next year, which will be sometime right after the election actually, but we think we’re going to have close to 500 miles of wall, which will be complete."

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: