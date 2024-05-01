Hudson Valley Town Considers Plan to Build New Dollar General

Does the Hudson Valley need another Dollar General? One town thinks so and is considering a plan to build one on a busy stretch of road.

With dozens of Dollar General stores already open everywhere from Newburgh to Kingston and Poughkeepsie to Middletown, the retail giant is looking to open yet another Hudson Valley location.

To be honest, I'm not a regular Dollar General shopper. The last time I visited one it smelled like feet and there was a man wearing short-shorts doing some sort of erotic dance in the kitchenware aisle. I'm not sure if that's par for the course for all Dollar General stores or I just happened to be lucky that day, but the vibe didn't really make me want to return.

Regardless of my experience, Dollar General is extremely popular. The retail chain just opened its 20,000th store in February, making it the retail brand with the most locations in America. To put it in perspective, there are only about 5,000 Walmart stores in the entire country. According to RetailDive, Dollar General has the same number of outlets in just Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

In the Hudson Valley alone, there are already several dozen Dollar General stores. But that doesn't seem to be enough to satisfy the store's loyal customers.

New Dollar General Store Planned in the Town of Newburgh, New York

Plans have been submitted to the Town of Newburgh Planning Board that would allow Dollar General to build on an empty parcel of land in front of the Storage Shop on South Plank Road.

The project would place an 11,000-square-foot store and parking lot on the parcel of land with access to Route 52. The site is located just south of the I-87 overpass in front of the Storage Shop.

The project includes a traffic study that considers how delivery trucks and customer vehicles will impact the area. There are also environmental concerns, as the land includes a stream running directly behind the building.

There are already two Dollar General stores in Newburgh on Route 17K and Route 9W.

