Just about everyone has heard the expression that "if at first you don't succeed, try, try again". Normally that's not a bad motto to follow in life but if you happen to be a convicted felon or something like that, you may want to find a different motivational phrase to live by.

This scenario is exactly what played out recently in Dutchess County where an admitted drug dealer who was previously arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force was once again arrested, by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Not Once, But Twice

All details pertaining to this case were divulged in press release straight from the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office. According to the release, a City of Beacon man identified as 29-year old Raequan Keemer was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree with Intent to Sell, both Class B Felonies.

This arrest counted as the second encounter that Keemer has had with the Drug Task Force. The first encounter came back in June of 2023 when Keemer sold cocaine to an undercover Drug Task Force agent. This second arrest was essentially a case of history repeating itself as Keemer was once again caught selling cocaine to multiple undercover agents on multiple occasions.

Going Back on the Deal

Some may wonder how Keemer was back out on the streets after the first encounter; well the press release answered that question as well. While dealing with the ramifications from his first arrest, Keemer agreed to a deal.

The deal for Keemer was that he would plead guilty to the charges in the first arrest, but he could avoid up to 12 years in a New York State Prison by completing a NYS Judicial Diversion program in Dutchess County.

Upon agreeing to the deal Keemer entered into the Judicial Division Program. The release then states that it was shortly after entering the program that Keemer once again started selling leading to the second arrest.

Following the second fateful encounter, Keemer was remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail. He is currently facing charges not only for this recent arrest but he is now also facing the charges from his first arrest.

The press release from the DA's office concluded with a statement...

The Drug Task Force will hold those accountable who choose to sell dangerous drugs, especially those who choose to not take advantage of Judicial Diversion and continue to sell narcotics.

Anyone with information on this case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County may contact the Drug Task Force tip line at 845-463-6040.

