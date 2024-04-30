Popular Hudson Valley Health Food Store Closes After 50 Years

The Hudson Valley store first opened as a small family business in 1971.

The term health food has been used since the 1920s to refer to specific foods claimed to be especially beneficial to health. Health food stores primarily sell organic foods, local produce, and nutritional supplements and offer a wider, more specialized selection of foods than your typical grocery store.

According to Rockland Report, Back to Earth Natural Foods in New City, NY (Rockland County) closed its doors after over 50 years back on April 14.

Back to Earth was a popular spot in Rockland for healthy fresh food, organic groceries, and supplements. It first opened as a small family business in 1971.

Back to Earth Natural Foods received 4 and 5-star reviews on Google including over a year ago with complimentary comments towards new management at the business.

"Visited here with my family, the new management here is wonderful. Immediately I felt a comfy and welcoming environment and everyone is kind and always there to answer any questions about products and offer helpful recommendations. The store is clean and they have such a vast selection of fresh organic produce, tea, vitamins, hair & beauty, snacks, groceries, sandwiches, salads and so much more! Will definitely be back again."

Vegan Friendly

Vegans were thrilled to shop at Back to Earth Natural Foods. One review we found said, "Back to earth has such a large selection of vegan foods such as cheeses, butters, cream cheese, milk, creamers and many frozen foods. They have a food bar as well that always has many vegan options as well, and they are so delicious."

End of an era, for a business that people came from far and wide to shop at. No word on a reason for the closing or if in fact, someone else will be taking over the spot. We'll update this article if and when we get more information.

