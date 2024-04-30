5 Excellent Places to Grab a Drink in Poughkeepsie
There are few better rituals than going out to grab a drink and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of places to do so. There are a couple of areas that often get overlooked as drinking hubs, so let's dig into it.
Best Bar Crawl Towns in the Hudson Valley
There are some obvious bar-crawl town choices around the area. You'd be hard-pressed to find a main street packed with more great bars and restaurants than Beacon. If you're looking for variety, that's probably your best bet.
Just across the river, Newburgh is quickly becoming a social hub along its waterfront with staples like Billy Joe's and Newburgh Brewing Company. Kingston is another area that has quite a few drinking spots to jump around to.
SEE ALSO: Best Places to Eat on the Newburgh Waterfront
You've also got the classics like New Paltz and Poughkeepsie. While New Paltz is chock-full of spots for college student crowds, there are still plenty of beautiful spots for a nice drink outside of Jager bombs and vodka sodas.
While Poughkeepsie does have a couple of colleges in the area, the bar scene is, dare I say, a bit underrated. During my time living in Poughkeepsie, I often found myself traveling to other people's towns for drinks with very few volunteering to come my way.
Poughkeepsie's Best Drinking Spots
Whether you're looking for a place for some casual beers with friends, an intimate spot for a date night, or some consolation drinks after a long, difficult work week, Poughkeepsie does offer places for all of these vibes. Poughkeepsie also plays host to tons of comedy shows, concerts, and events, which always pair well with a pre-drink.
Where to Get the Drink You Want in Poughkeepsie
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
Scenic Dining Spots in the Hudson Valley
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers