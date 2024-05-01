Hudson Valley Star Wars Fans Invited to ‘May The Fourth’ Event

An afternoon of lightsaber training, blue milk and droids awaits Hudson Valley Star Wars fans this weekend.

You won't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to take part in the out-of-this-world experiences being offered at this year's May The Fourth event. Visitors to this year's Star Wars celebration will get to see what it's like to dine in Tattoine or train to be a Jedi knight at Coruscant without ever jumping to light speed.

Star Wars Day to Bring Out Hudson Valley Movie Fans

May 4 is traditionally known as Star Wars Day. Aside from fans greeting each other with "May the fourth be with you", special events are usually planned around the movie franchise.

Pine Bush New York Star Wars Event Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f loading...

This year, there are several ways that Hudson Valley fans can celebrate. Many local movie theatres are re-releasing The Phantom Menace to celebrate the prequel's 25th anniversary. While gathering with other fans in a movie theater is an obvious way to celebrate, one local group is bringing the world of Star Wars to life right before your eyes.

May The Fourth Celebration to Take Place in Pine Bush, New York

On Saturday, May 4 the Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum is teaming up with the 501st Legion for a Star Wars day kids celebration. The event includes all sorts of special experiences for younglings and adults alike.

The charity fundraiser will feature members of the 501st Legion, a social group that prides itself on crafting and wearing screen-accurate costumes. Lucasfilm has called upon this group to fill in as extras on actual Star Wars projects and has even mentioned the 501st by name in storylines, making them part of the canon.

Costumed members of the group will be available for meet and greets and photo ops throughout the afternoon. There will also be life-sized droids on site to pose and interact with as well.

Pine Bush New York Star Wars Fair Getty Images loading...

Younglings will have a chance to participate in lightsaber training and hone their skills wielding this ancient weapon. Other games and crafts will also be available, as well as some special treats and refreshments.

French Connection Chocolatiers will operate the Tattoine Cafe, which will be serving special "Skywalk Blue Milk" treats.

And, of course, the Hudson Valley's biggest Star Wars fan, Boris from 101.5 WPDH, will also be on hand with the wheel of prizes and to sign up fans for concert tickets and prizes.

Star Wars Episode III: Celebration Day Getty Images loading...

How to Attend the Pine Bush Star Wars Day Celebration

The May The Fourth Kids Event will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 11am to 4pm at the Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum. No tickets or reservations are required, but the museum will be collecting a suggested $5 donation that will benefit Sandy's Tattered Tails Animal Sanctuary.

