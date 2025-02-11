Yet another bridge was struck by a truck in New York state, and officials are saying this is not the first time this area has been hit. This bridge was the scene of a rather ironic crash in 2023, as The Post Standard had reported that a state DOT contractor vehicle struck the bridge as it was en route to it for repairs.

Offcials say that commercial vehicles have banned from the route leading to the 10 foot, 9 inch clearance bridge for many years.

Another Bridge in New York State Hit By Truck

The Post Standard reports that the Onondaga Lake Parkway railroad bridge was hit by a box truck Monday morning. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that the Enterprise Rent-A-Car box truck was traveling south when it hit the bridge, The impact sheered the top of the truck off.

No was injured, according to police.The Post Standard reports that the driver was issued two tickets - one for disobeying a traffic control device and one for exceeding clearance.

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street Bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bridge in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times over a ten year period.