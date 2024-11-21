No one expected to wake up to the sight of vehicle sitting in their kitchen. However, officials say that is exactly what occurred, as they report an early morning incident involving a pickup truck crashing into a residence in New York state.

The weekend crash resulted in the driver of the vehicle being sent to a regional trauma center for treatment, according to WBNG. Deputies say that speed played a big factor in the crash, leading to what Cortaca Today described as "significant structural damage" to the home.

Speeding Truck Driver Crashes Through Home in New York State

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said that a pickup truck crashed into a home in the Town of Dryden early Saturday morning. WBNG reports that the 2015 Ford F-350 had crashed through the home’s kitchen, leading to heavy damage.

Tompkins Deputies told WBNG that an investigation determined that the truck was "driving at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the intersection" causing it to leave the road and crash into the residence. No one in the home was hurt, and deputies say the driver will be issued tickets upon release from the hospital.

However, sheriff's officials told the Ithaca Voice that there didn't appear to be anything criminal concerning the case. Officials say they have no further word on the condition of the driver.

