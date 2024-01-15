Does New York State Have the Worst Drivers in the Country?

New York gets a bad reputation for congestion and long commutes, and sometimes the drivers just make it worse. How bad is New York for driving compared to other states? But aside from ba drivers, the overall quality of the road also plays a big factor.

The website WalletHub ranked the states for driving conditions across four key dimensions: 1) cost of ownership and maintenance, 2) traffic and infrastructure, 3) safety and 4) access to vehicles and maintenance.

See Also: Is New York One of the Healthiest or Unhealthiest States in the Country?

WalletHiub evaluated those dimensions using 31 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best for drivers.

Where Does New York Rank?

According to the study, New York state ranked 27th overall in the country for driving. While New York ranked very well in safety (7th), and access to vehicle and maintenance (3rd), the state came in 45th for traffic and infrastructure, and 47th cost.

Pennsylvania was 29th, Connecticut 33rd, New Jersey 38th, and Massachusetts 45th.

A list of the 5 Most Dangerous Roads in New York reaffirms what many already knew. But did you know that the top two roads on the list run through the Hudson Valley?

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one. Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly.

See Also: Is New York State the Best Place For a Road Trip?

According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period. The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.