Officials say a tractor-trailer overturned and crashed one of the area's busiest bridges leading to long delays and unfortunately many headaches for motorists.

New York State Police said the crash occurred early Wednesday, around 5:30 AM on the southbound lanes of the bridge. The truck was carrying gravel which spilled out all over the road and blocked lanes of traffic, according to police reports.

511 NY says that the delays ranged anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours. Police soon advised commuters to take alternate routes to avoid the area, reports LoHud.

Truck Carrying Gravel Overturns And Spills on Lower Hudson Valley Bridge

ABC is reporting that a tractor-trailer carrying gravel overturned on the Tappan Zee/Mario Cuomo Bridge early Wednesday. LoHud reports that the truck spilled gravel onto the roadway and blocked the left and center lanes of the bridge until Exit 10 in South Nyack.

See Also: Are There Any Waffle House Locations in New York State?

LoHud reports that the crash involved two other vehicles, though no serious injuries were reported. The truck was removed by crews around 7:40 AM, says LoHud.

According to Road Traffic, the 3.1 mile Governor Mario M Cuomo Bridge (or New Tappan Zee Bridge) serves more than 140,000 motorists a day, connecting Rockland and Westchester counties.

The 10 "Most Boring" Hometowns In New York State According to Roadsnacks, these are the most boring places in New York

More Vehicles Hit This Bridge Over Any Other One in New York State

But Park Street and Glenville are not the state's reigning champs when it comes to getting pulverized by tractor-trailers.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.

Read More: Truck Gets Stuck Under Bridge in New York State | https://wpdh.com/truck-gets-stuck-under-bridge-in-new-york-state-pic/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

New York State Landmarks Reimagined By AI Have you ever wondered what New York's most recognizable landmarks would look like in different styles? Well, you're about to find out: Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

;