Truck Carrying Metallica Gear In Upstate New York Accident

The accident happened en route to a tour stop in Montreal, just north of Lake George on I-87.

Metallica is on their hugely success M72 World Tour, having just got off a weekend of shows at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, New Jersey where the band played two, back-to-back shows, entertaining thousands including many Hudson Valley area headbangers.

Sometimes in this crazy radio business, you get to see some amazing shows, and other times you're just too busy to get to the rock show, and can't make it. That was me last weekend when Metallica came through the area. It seemed like everyone I knew was at the Metallica shows in Jersey that featured Pantera and Mammoth WVH opening on Friday night, and Five Finger Death Punch on Saturday.

From all reports, the shows were amazing and all the bands killed it in front of over 80,000 fans each night.

Get our free mobile app

Upstate NY Crash Involving Metallica Gear Truck

An article on the site The Rock Revival has details about the accident, which looks like was pretty bad, but thankfully there were said to be no injuries reported and none of the Metallica band members were involved in the accident. See the video from the scene of the accident courtesy of TikTok user sammiebaby966 below.

Metallica is getting ready to play two shows this weekend in Montreal as their M72 World Tour rolls on. The shows in Montreal are expected to go on as planned.