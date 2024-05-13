World’s Largest Rubber Duck Coming to Hudson Valley

If you hear a very loud quacking sound, don't be alarmed. It's just the world's largest rubber duck.

Over the years there have been some strange sightings in the Hudson Valley. We've been visited by everything from giant hot dogs and boots to an enormous vegetable. But nothing that can compare to the world's largest duck.

Back in 2017, the Hudson Valley was lucky enough to receive a rare appearance from the world's largest baked potato. Operated by the Idaho Potato Commission, the enormous tuber rolled its way into Rockland Community College to promote the health benefits of snacking on potatoes.

We've also had multiple visits from the famed Wienermobile. The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle always turns heads whenever it's in town, causing chaos from residents attempting to track it down and snap a photo. Usually, the giant glizzy shows up at local supermarkets and community events during the summer to promote the famous Oscar Meyer treat.

Perhaps the oddest large item to roll down the streets of the Hudson Valley is the enormous L.L. Bean boot. The shoe-mobile has become an annual tradition at Marist College. During the fall, the Maine clothing company sets up a temporary shop on campus, drawing customers in who notice the giant boot from Route 9 and just have to see it up close.

Giant Rubber Duck Headed to Hudson Valley

While the giant wiener, massive boot and enormous potato all had to be driven from town to town, the next oversized object to visit the Hudson Valley is going to need a huge body of water to make its appearance.

Mama, the world's largest rubber duck is headed our way this summer. The 60-foot-tall duck has appeared all over the globe, making news whenever it shows up in lakes, rivers and harbors at some of the world's biggest destinations.

Although it's mostly made up of air, the massive duck weighs a whopping 15.5 tons. Until recently, the tourist attraction was owned by the Kindness Project, which would bring the duck from city to city to promote peace and good will. Now, it's operated by a private investor who rents it out as an advertising gimmick.

Where and When Can You See the Giant Rubber Duck in the Hudson Valley?

The six-story duck will be making its way to the Hudson Valley this summer. According to the tourist attraction's website, Mama Duck will be swimming at Rye Playland in Westchester County from August 16 to 18. Visitors will be able to snap photos of the giant rubber ducky on the Playland Lake.

The park, which has been in operation for nearly 100 years officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 18.

