WPDH Bud Light Touchdowns and Tackles Tailgate Parties

WPDH is coming to a town near you with a chance to win a Super Bowl House Party.

Football season is here, and Hudson Valley sports fans can get ready for a fun filled 5 weeks as we present the WPDH/Bud Light Touchdowns and Tackles promotion. Starting Monday, Oct. 9 be listening for the touchdowns and tackles sounder 3 times a day between 9am and 5pm. Caller 10 will pick up a Bud Light Prize pack and a pair of tickets to one of 3 upcoming fall events at Bethel Woods. All callers are qualified to win the Touchdowns and Tackles grand prize Super Bowl House Party!

Super Bowl House Party in cludes a fully stocked cooler, a caterd BBQ for up to 25 people, and a $1,000 cash gift card tp put your party over the top! We are also doing weekly Bud Light Tailgate parties on Thursday nights at various bars all over the Hudson Valley we'll you'll have a chance to register to win in person.

First Stop...Poughkeepsie!

The first of our weekly Bud Light Tailgate parties is set for Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse on Thursday night, Oct. 5 from 7-9pm. Join Tigman and the PDH roadcrew for all the NFL action, and stop by to score a Bud Light prize pack and register to win the WPDH/Bud Light Touchdowns and Tackles Grand Prize of a fully catered Super Bowl Party at your house!

Mahoney's Irish Pub $ Steakhouse is located at 35 Main St, next to the Poughkeepsie train station.

