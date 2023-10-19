Poughkeepsie Takes First Steps To Bring Back the Ice House

The City of Poughkeepsie is seeking qualified operators to run the prime waterfront spot.

The Poughkeepsie waterfront has been working on revitalization for many years now. With condos constructed on the waterfront the past couple of years, and the popular Erin Oneill's Pub and Grill next store, it's only time for some more additions to an area with so much potential.

The Poughkeepsie Ice House had been a prime location for years to take in the river views, located at Waryas Park on the banks of the Hudson River. I have many memories of driving down the the waterfront, just wanting to be near the river and that was the place to be. Whether I was going for a nice meal or just wanted to have a few cocktails on their patio, there is no better Poughkeepsie waterfront view than at that spot.

Poughkeepsie Ice House eventually closed its doors in 2021 during the Pandemic, and in October 2021, Flores Taqueria at the Ice House opened its doors. I went there a couple of times and enjoyed it, but the enjoyment wouldn't last as that place seemed to close down less than a year after opening.

Are You Qualified to Run The Ice House?

The City of Poughkeepsie is serious about finding someone qualified to run this waterfront gem. The Ice House served as an anchor at the city's most active waterfront park. Can you bring the Ice House back to its former glory? The City's deadline for proposals is Nov. 6 and you can find out more here.

