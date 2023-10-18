Huge Fall Record Show Set For Region

Record show is set to take place in Danbury, CT this weekend.

Vinyl collectors are all over the Hudson Valley area and beyond. We all had records growing up, and music fans love collecting vinyl. A cool record show this weekend, within an hour drive of the Hudson Valley.

Close to the Hudson Valley in nearby Danbury, Connecticut's longest-running record show returns for a Spring show this weekend. Trash American Style's Danbury Record and CD Expo after 3 years due to the COVID pandemic and had a big, successful event. After the success of last Fall's show, a Spring show was organized and set up with much success, and now its business as usual. Time for another Fall record show!

When is the Fall 2023 Danbury Record and CD Expo?

The Fall 2023 Danbury Record & CD Expo returns this Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 am to 4 pm at the VFW Hall 149 in Danbury, CT with all your favorite dealers from throughout New England with tons of used vinyl and so much more rock n roll memorabilia. Admission is $4 and you can get more info here. VFW Hall 149 is located at 5 Byron Street (exit 8 of I 84).

These record stores held twice a year in Danbury are the real deal! If you are looking for some cool vintage Vinyl, CDs, LPs, Posters, DVDs, and Rock n Memorabilia, new and used Memorabilia, its the place to be! Bargains and that one-of-a-kind item. there's a good chance you'll find it here.