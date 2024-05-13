McDonald’s May Offer Cheaper Meals at New York State Locations

Fast food has been a common choice for Americans who may travel long commutes, or just want a cheaper option than the local restaurant. However, prices at fast food chains have sharply increased in recent years, leading to considerable consumer backlash.

One establishment that has see a huge hike in pricing is McDonald's. Recent research, posted at the The New York Post, says that McDonald's has raised menu prices by over 100% over the last decade, which is more than three times the rate of U.S. inflation.

But while one company spokesperson told The Post that pricing is set by individual franchisees and may vary by restaurant, many will still agree that it's gotten way more expensive to eat at places like McDonald's than it used to.

McDonald's Locations in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Scrape Hero, McDonald's has 575 locations in New York state as of late 2023.

A $5 Dollar Meal Coming to McDonald's Across New York State?

Reuters is reporting that McDonald's franchises are considering adding a $5 meal deal to their menus, as the fast food giant attempts to bring back more customers hit by inflation. Companies such as McDonald's have seen some lower income consumers choosing to eat at home, due to the skyrocketing costs, says Reuters.

McDonald's had announced in 2023 that they were making huge upgrades to their burgers, which would become available at all locations by 2024.

This would mean adding "softer buns", and "perfectly melted cheese," as well as onions added to the grill as the burgers cook, says the company. McDonald's had also promised even more Big Mac sauce for their burgers at all their locations in New York State and beyond.

The move comes as the company tries to hold on to key markets as newer competitors like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and In-N-Out have taken away customers through the years.

