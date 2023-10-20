Zombie-Themed Pizza Party and Concert Set For Catskills

Celebrate Halloween with this unique event in Round Top, NY.

The Wild Honey Pie Pizza Parties is a series for those interested in new music discovery, as well as new food and drink experiences.

Join The Wild Honey Pie for their next Pizza Party concert, with a performance by indie pop rocker Twin Shadow, with pizza from Paulie G's at Glen Falls House in the Catskills. Its a zombie-themed Halloween party, so you are requested to dress like the undead. Twin Shadow will be accompanied by a local orchestra, plusthey'll be culinary delights from Brooklyn's Paulie Gee's wood-fired pizzas, and drinks by Makers Mark, Olipop, and New Belgium. Moonburger, the beloved vegan gem from Kingston.

Each ticket includes all-you-can-eat pizza, a free drink and live music. Music only tickets available for those of you who don’t want pizza and drinks.

Stay the Night For the Slumber Party

Stay the night on-site at Glen Falls House for the official afterparty, The Slumber Party, complete with free Moonburger and a set from The Wild Honey Pie resident DJ, Saint Hippo. The Pizza Party Concert Series is made possible with support from Grillo's Pivkles, Maker's Mark, Olipop, Radio Woodstock, New Belgiums' Voodoo Ranger and Weekenders pre-rolled cannabis joints.

Event is Rain or Shine on Thursday night, Oct. 26 from 7 pm- Midnight. Sure to be a really cool, unique experience. Plus Moonburger!? We love us some Moonburger! (Soon to be opening in Poughkeepsie).