Officials say a tractor-trailer flipped Sunday morning, leading to a messy crash on one of the state's main routes. Environmental crews were on the scene, as the accident forced a large cleanup effort all over the road. One of the items that created such a mess was baby formula, according to the fire department.

Truck crashes carrying large amounts of supplies and goods are nothing new in New York. In late September, parts of the New York State Thruway were shut down after a truck carrying shampoo bottles crashed and spilled on the road.

Truck Carrying Baby Food Crashes in New York State

WNYT reports that a tractor-trailer carrying baby food and formula crashed Sunday morning in Pittstown. Pittstown Fire Rescue posted pics of the crash on social media, as crews cleaned areas of Route 7. WNYT reports that aside from the formula, around 100 to 150 gallons of diesel fuel also leaked on to the road.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to fire officials.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years. Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway.

However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.