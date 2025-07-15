WPDH Broadcasting Live for Opening Day of Orange County Fair

You know its summer when they're rockin' in Middletown. Live radio broadcast set this Thursday, July 17 with ultimate Bon Jovi tribute Slippery When Wet set to perform on the Barn Stage.

The 2025 edition of the Orange County Fair kicks off this Thursday, July 17 in Middletown, NY and a live radio broadcast is set for the afternoon with amazing SIippery When Wet Bon Jovi tribute scheduled to perform on the Barn Stage. Show is free with paid fair admission. Upgrades available with VIP area seating and private bar access. Check out full 2024 Orange County Fair schedule lineup here.

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 185th annual Orange County Fair kicks off July 17th, and runs through July 27th. So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, a circus, tribute concerts, fireworks, and more! Enter here to win the ultimate fair experience with admission, ride and food vouchers for up to 6 people.

Slippery When Wet- The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute

Thursday night will see the amazing Slippery When Wet (The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute) performing at 8 pm at the Barn Amphitheater Stage. The show is free with paid admission into the fair. WPDH broadcasts live from 3-7pm.

According to the bio on the bands website, Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute was formed in 2003 by Jason Morey after answering many inquiries of “Are you Jon Bon Jovi?”. Most notably comedian Dave Chappelle invited Jason backstage following one of his comedy shows thinking that he was the New Jersey icon. It was then that Jason knew he had to take advantage of the resemblance.

Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute has taken exact live arrangements from Bon Jovi’s 2000’s Crush tour , 2002’s Bounce tour , 2005’s Have a Nice Day tour, 2008’s Lost Highway tour and 2010’s The Circle tour to form what Jason refers to as an “Arena- Club Show”. With further explanation Jason thinks that “Slippery When Wet has the power to turn a 800-2000 capacity club into a 20,000 seat arena for 2 1/2 hours”.

Get our free mobile app

This is a show not to be missed! For more info on the 185th Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY, check out the fair website here.



The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.

Middletown, New York's 7 Top Rated Restaurants