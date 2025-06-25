Wrestling Legend Set to Open Sports Bar in New York

Hulk Hogan will open Slam Sports Bar across the street from iconic venue.

He's arguably the most famous wrestling star of all time, and he's about to open a $7 million sports bar in the great state of New York.

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, is an iconic American professional wrestler, actor, and television personality. Hogan became a global wrestling sensation in the 1980s, particularly with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), where his larger-than-life persona, signature "Hulkamania" catchphrase, and heroic character made him one of the most recognizable athletes of all time.

His wrestling career spanned several decades, with notable championship victories, including six WWE World Heavyweight Championships. Hogan also gained fame for his stints in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and TNA Wrestling. Beyond wrestling, Hogan appeared in movies such as Rocky III and starred in his own reality show, Hogan Knows Best.

Known for his trademark mustache, bandana, and muscle-bound physique, Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in history and a key figure in the popularization of professional wrestling in mainstream culture.

Hulk Hogan Opening Slam Sports Bar Across from Madison Square Garden

Page Six reports that the Hulkster will be opening a Hulk Hogan is opening a huge, 9000 sq/ft, $7 million bar opposite sports bar across from his "spiritual home" Madison Square Garden. The sports bar called Slam will reportedly have a wall of windows facing the famed arena, the same arena that hosted iconic Hulk Hogan moments including his world title victory over the Iron Sheik in 1984.

The spot which is owned by Rich Rosen, PRESIDENT & CEO American Sports Bar Entertainment which also owns Scores Sports Bars, will be filled with Hogan memorabilia and will have screens playing Hogan's greatest moments. The bar will also carry Hogan’s own beer brand, Real American Beer, and reportedly Hogan, who lives in Clearwater, Florida where he runs another bar Hogan’s Hangout, will be a regular fixture at the Midtown spot.

Rosen says that Hogan doesn’t have a direct ownership stake in the project, and that the deal is licensing pact that allows the bar to use his famous name. They plan to open the sports bar, which will have three floors including a rooftop bar, in the fall.

