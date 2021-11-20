Trick-or-Treaters Needed for HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars

Another production is looking for more extras.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been filming for weeks now in the Saugerties area of Ulster County. And, for the last few weeks they've been looking for extras. This week is no different.

Hudson Valley Casting shared that the HBO Max project is looking for "New Kids" from 12 to 17 years old. These fresh faces are needed for Thursday, November 18th 2021. According to the casting call it will be for a Halloween/Trick-or-treating scene. The casting call adds:

COVID test for parent and child will be 11/17 with work dated of 11/18. Parents MUST be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for at least 14 days for child to work. This is paid work. Please make sure full sizes are uploaded for the child.

To apply visit the Castifi website. As mentioned above, this is a paid position and the rate is as follows:

Union: $182/8

Non-Union: $120/8

If you or someone you know is looking to get into acting the PLL reboot could be a great opportunity. They're always looking for extras, just last week they were looking for "hundreds" of "teen-looking" extras.

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reboot follows a group of teenaged girls who "find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own," according to Deadline.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco and Bailee Madison. The cast has been spotted dinning around town at Hudson Valley staples like Ole Savanah in Kingston.

This Hudson Valley College Boasts Superstar Alumni Famous People Who Attended Bard College

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses