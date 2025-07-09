Police Respond to Tragic Pedestrian Accident on Thruway in Westchester County
Prior to the official beginning of the 4th of July weekend, law enforcement and emergency services were required in the Westchester County city of Yonkers after a pedestrian was struck along the roadway.
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Yonkers
The tragic accident took place during the early morning hours of Friday, July 3, 2025. It was at approximately 3:43am, when New York State Troopers received the call about the pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, and responded to the scene.
NYSP and other emergency responders arrived to the scene located between Exit 6A and Exit 6 in the City of Yonkers, and it was the emergency medical personnel who located the individual, who was only identified as being a female.
The injuries that the female pedestrian suffered proved to be to severe as she was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the New York State Police press release on the incident, the victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of the family.
Police Accident Investigation
New York State Police conducted a preliminary investigation in an attempt to figure out what was the reason for this accident occurring in the first place, and that investigation revealed that the female pedestrian had been walking northbound in the southbound lane when she was struck by a vehicle in the left lane.
While police were conducting their investigation, all lanes of traffic were closed off but they would reopen once the investigation was completed. At this point in time, no tickets have issued for the incident according to the press release, however the investigation is considered ongoing.
New York State Police are asking anyone in the public who may have seen the accident to contact them and share their information. Anyone with said information should contact the New York State Police Troop T-Thruway, and that can be done via phone number at 518-436-2825.
