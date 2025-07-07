State Police and Fire Department officials were required for immediate assistance over the weekend after a vehicle collided with a fallen tree on the New York State Thruway in Orange County. The damage left to the single vehicle was severe, luckily a worse outcome was avoided.

Orange County Car and Tree Collision

The incident occurred on Saturday during the afternoon hours when a vehicle traveling on the thruway in Woodbury struck a fallen tree roughly a mile and a half from Exit 16 to Harriman.

The damage to the vehicle was apparent, with the entire front end being smashed and mangled beyond recognition. Saying the vehicle was totaled is nothing short of an under statement and the roadway itself was covered in leaves and splinters from the portion of the tree that was struck.

Off on the side of the roadway, a large limb from the fallen tree sat next to the roadside barricade with the larger body of the fallen tree not far away still hanging over another portion of the barricade.

The accident brought traffic to a crawl shutting down one half of the thruway, more importantly major catastrophe was avoided as no major inquires or fatalities occurred as a result of the accident.

In the post issued by the Woodbury Fire Department via their Facebook, they stated that injuries suffered in the accident were minor, though it did not state exactly who or how many individuals suffered those minor injuries.



The destroyed vehicle and debris from the tree were eventually cleared, clearing the road way for travel.

