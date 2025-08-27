Traffic Stop in Putnam County Leads to Narcotics and Firearms Arrests

Members of law enforcement in the Hudson Valley had their hands full recently with an investigation that ultimately resulted in the arrests of two suspects on multiple felony charges.

Suspects Stopped in Southeast

The incident transpired last week on Friday, August 22, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the Westchester Real Time Crime Center issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert for a vehicle wanted in connection with a fraud investigation originating from the Port Jervis Police Department.

A short time after the BOLO was issued, the vehicle in question was spotted committing violations of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law on Interstate 684, in the Town of Southeast. A State Trooper from the Somers barracks initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle, and was assisted by members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Upon stopping the vehicle, law enforcement began their investigation at the scene, identifying the driver as 30-year old, Victoria L. Negron, of the Bronx, NY, and the passenger was identified as 42-year old, Jonathan Ramirez, of Reading, PA.

A consent search of the vehicle was conducted shortly after identification, and that is wear law enforcment made their major discoveries. Within the vehicle police discovered approximately 21.4 grams of MDMA, 3.2 grams of cocaine, and three firearms.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Suspects Arrested and Charged

After making the discoveries, both Negron and Ramirez were placed under arrest and taken into custody without further incident.

Jonathan Ramirez was charged with...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree: Intent to Sell – Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree: Hallucinogen – Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree: Cocaine – Class D Felony

Get our free mobile app

Victoria L. Negron was charged with...

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree: Loaded Firearm – Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony

Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Previous Stories: Several Firearms and Narcotics Seized in Police Investigation in Dutchess County

Both Ramirez and Negron after processing were arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court and afterward were remanded to the Putnam County Jail. It was not stated when it is that either of them are expected to be back in court.

6 Girls Missing In Western New York Raises Urgent Concerns Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC Gallery Credit: Kaylin