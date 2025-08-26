Several Firearms and Narcotics Seized in Police Investigation in Dutchess County
It's never a dull day for members of law enforcement in Dutchess County, as a recent investigation resulted in a major bust with firearms and narcotics being seized, and a suspect now in police custody.
State Police Investigation in LaGrange
This latest investigation was carried out by members of the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET). New York State Police Troop K are based out of Poughkeepsie.
While the press release issued by the New York State Police did not state how the investigation began, it did cut right to the chase and stated how law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a local residence in the Town of Lagrange.
Law enforcement made their way to the residence, located on New Hackensack Road last Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Upon arrival, that search warrant was executed and police would go to make a number of discoveries.
Search Warrant Discoveries
During the search of the residence, police would discover and seize a variety of firearms and illegal narcotics. These would include a total of seven firearms, some reported stolen, defaced, or loaded, approximately 82.8 grams of cocaine, 119.6 grams of crack cocaine, 21.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 2.8 grams of assorted pills, and digital scales. Police would also find $405 dollars in cash.
Police also made an arrest at the scene, and that arrest was of the suspect, identified as 30-year old, Cody T. Gilmore, of LaGrange. Gilmore was taken into custody where he was officially charged with the following crimes....
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (Narcotic Drug, 4 oz. or more) – Class A-II Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (Narcotic Drug with Intent to Sell) – Class B Felony
- Six counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd– Class C Felony
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th – Class E Felony
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th – Class A Misdemeanor
Following his arrest, Gilmore was arraigned in the Town of LaGrange Court. After being arraigned, Gilmore was then remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail. It was not stated when it is that Gilmore is expected to be back in court.
