Traffic Stop Leads to Major Drug Bust and Arrests of Three Men in Westchester
The month of October got off to a fast start for members of the New York State Police. That fast start came when State Troopers with the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit conducted a traffic stop while in Westchester County in the village of Ardsley.
Traffic Stop Turned Drug Bust in Ardsley
The details of the State Troopers encounter were laid out in a press release from the New York State Police. According to the press release, the incident took place during the evening hours of October 1, 2024.
At approximately 5:30pm Troopers observed a vehicle, a Nissan Altima, commit what was called "violations of the vehicle and traffic law" while traveling on Interstate-87. State Troopers quickly began pursuit of the vehicle and were successful in getting the vehicle to pull over for the traffic stop.
Similar Content: Guilty Plea Announced in Major Orange County Gun & Narcotics Trafficking Case
Troopers immidiately began their investigation which included a search of the vehicle and its three occupants. During the investigation, Troopers found the metaphorical motherload. Troopers found that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of "approximately 412 grams of Cocaine, and 378 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine".
Suspects arrested and Charged
The three occupants of the vehicle were identified as 23-year old Christopher Batista, 29-year old Jonathan Cain, and 24-year old Trynel K. Garland, all of Bronx. Batista was also identified as the driver of the vehicle.
All three of the suspects were arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st degree, a class A-I felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd degree, a class A-II felony, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony.
After being arrested, each of the suspects was arraigned in the village of Ardsley Court and afterward were remanded to the Westchester County Jail. They were also remanded without bail.
If convicted and found guilty, the three men would all most certainly face significant time behind bars. The maximum penalty for the 1st degree possession charge alone could potentially be life in prison. That charge itself could also come with a fine of up to $100,000.
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
X-Mansion Brought to Life in Westchester County, New York
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker