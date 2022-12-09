Tractor Trailer Bursts Into Flames on Thruway Near New Paltz

Firefighters battled a fully engulfed truck fire on the New York State Thruway.

According to the New Paltz Fire Department Facebook page, members of the fire department responded to a reported tractor-trailer fire Tuesday evening on the southbound side of the Thruway at mile marker 72.6.

The fire reportedly started in the cab of a tractor-trailer that was pulling a Target Stores trailer along the heavily traveled Thruway.

Truck Fully Engulfed in New Paltz

When firefighters and first responders arrived on the scene they found the "tractor part of the truck fully engulfed in flames" but acted quickly enough to get the fire under control before it spread to the trailer part of the rig. The firefighter's quick action saved the trailer from being destroyed and thankfully no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported on the scene.

NPFD shared photos of the blaze while firefighters were battling it...

The New Paltz Fire Department had assistance on the scene from the New York State Police Thruway and the Plattekill Fire Department who provided a tanker and manpower at the scene. The Modena Fire Department also assisted by providing a standby engine just in case of another call at the New Paltz Firehouse.

Fire officials didn't provide any details as to what or how the fire started but did say that an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Every time we hear or see a situation like this, it's always a good time to remind drivers that whenever they are driving and come upon a situation like this and traffic is still getting by, always remember to pass by slowly in the lane farthest from the accident.

