The next lunar eclipse is coming soon across North America, and scientists say it will be special one known as the Blood Moon. The upcoming lunar eclipse will also be the first total eclipse of the Moon in over two years, as the last one was seen on November 2022.

Space.com says that total lunar eclipses occur when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the full moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. Total lunar eclipses cause the Moon to take on a striking dark crimson red, and coppery color. This happens because sunlight reaching the Moon must pass through a long and dense layer of Earth's atmosphere.

There was a more much recent partial lunar eclipse though, which occurred on September 17, 2024 during a Supermoon event. Supermoons occur when the Earth aligns with the Moon and Sun as the perigee (closer) side of the Moon is facing us, and the Moon happens to be on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun.

New York State Will Soon See Its First Total Lunar Eclipse In Over Two Years

Space.com says that the next total lunar eclipse will happen overnight on March 13-14. This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022, according to astronomers.

The next event will be something known as a blood moon, which Space.com describes as having no special astronomical significance, though the "view in the sky is striking as the usually whitish moon becomes red or ruddy brown."

