The Harvest Full Moon arrives soon, though it won't be the only celestial event in the coming weeks. The last lunar eclipse seen in New York and North America was the penumbral lunar eclipse March 25, that was the precursor to the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Space.com says both events like these are always related, for the solar eclipse saw the moon "cross the ecliptic from north to south". However, only a half orbit earlier, the moon crosses the opposite area from south to north. This is where it encounters the Earth's shadow and you get a lunar eclipse.

Astronomers say this will be a partial lunar eclipse, which will darken only a part of the Moon from our vantage point. Total lunar eclipses stand out more, as the Moon takes on a dark crimson red coppery color, which happens because sunlight reaching the Moon must pass through a long and dense layer of Earth's atmosphere.

When Will New York State See Its Next Lunar Eclipse?

Space,com says that the next partial lunar eclipse arrives September 17 to early September 18. Space says that at maximum, only a very small part of the Moon's upper part will be behind the Earth's shadow. The lunar eclipse will be followed by the next annular solar eclipse October 2, though that will only be seen over parts of the Pacific Ocean, southern South America.

