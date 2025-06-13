Another Tornado Confirmed in New York State This Week

While tornado season got a bit of a later start in New York compared to last year, two tornadoes have now been confirmed in the past week alone. In 2024, New York State experienced an all-time record of 32 tornadoes, which broke the old record of 25 set back in 1992.

The National Weather Service had confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the area of Great Valley in Cattaraugus County late Monday afternoon. The storm caused extensive damage to property. WENY reports that the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes, with sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

Another Tornado Confirmed Touching Down in New York State

The Press Republican reports that a weak EF-0 tornado touched down late in the Clinton County town of Beekmantown. NBC reports that this is the first tornado to hit Clinton County in over 20 years. The National Weather Service in Burlington confirmed the brief touchdown had estimated winds of 65-75 mph.

How Strong Can Tornadoes Get?

Tornadoes have been rated since 2007 by something called the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the amount of damage a tornado causes. Before 2007, it was simply known as the Fujita Scale. An EF-0 is the weakest on the scale, while an EF-5 is the strongest.

The most powerful tornadoes can produce winds in excess of 300 MPH and have been known to sweep foundations completely clean while tossing multi-ton structures tens of thousands of feet into the air.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).