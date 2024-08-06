New York's extremely active tornado season continues. Meteorologists say another tornado struck Monday afternoon, with very little advanced warning. The storm caused damage to buildings and trees, as the the National Weather Service officially confirmed the twister about two-and-a-half hours later, reports WIVB.

Record Year For Tornadoes in New York State

This comes after the National Weather Service had spent weeks surveying a record number of tornadoes that struck the week of July 15, including a powerful tornado that hit Rome, NY. This was in addition to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, that spawned seven tornadoes across New York earlier in July.

See Also: Where in New York State Are You Most Likely To Be Hit By a Tornado?

The National Weather Service says July 2024 set an all-time record for tornadoes in New York for one month. July's total has already more than doubled the average amount of tornadoes New York sees for an entire whole year.

Yet Another Tornado Tears Through Parts of New York State

WIVB says that a tornado struck the downtown area of Buffalo early Monday afternoon. The NWS rated the tornado an EF-1, and said the twister began "at the shore of the Niagara River" and continued inland for over a mile, reports WIVB.

While the tornado was not on the ground for a long time, WIVB says the damage to one area was "extreme".

CNN says the tornado caused damage to the area, tearing a roof off a structure as officials were forced to shut down nearby roads in Buffalo. WGRZ says that there were no reports of injuries.

How Strong Can Tornadoes Get?

Tornadoes have been rated since 2007 by something called the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the amount and extent of damage a tornado causes. Before 2007, it was simply known as the Fujita Scale.

An EF-0 is the weakest on the scale, while an EF-5 is the strongest.

The most powerful tornadoes can produce winds in excess of 300 MPH and have been known to sweep foundations completely clean while tossing multi-ton structures tens of thousands of feet into the air.