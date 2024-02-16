Drink Wine: Explore Favorite Wineries In The Hudson Valley

Check out 5 favorite Hudson Valley Wineries.

National Drink Wine Day is this weekend (Sunday, Feb .18), and according to National Day Calendar, it's celebrated annually on this day as a reminder to drink wine and the benefits that come along with it. Along with some health benefits, a glass of wine can also help us relax.

We asked the Hudson Valley what they consider to be their favorite favorite Hudson Valley wineries and have compiled a list of 5 favorites list.

5 Favorite Hudson Valley Wineries

Warwick Valley Winery

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery Facebook Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery Facebook loading...

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery in Warwick, NY (Orange County) has a lot of history being the first New York Craft Distillery and the oldest cidery in the state and they are the founders of Black Dirt Distillery. The Black Dirt Red is a popular favorite wine.

Robibero Winery Facebook Robibero Winery Facebook loading...

Robibero Winery in New Paltz, NY is a family-friendly, pet-friendly winery that sits on 42 acres nestled in and around the Shawangunk Ridge. One patron said, "Robibero Winery New Paltz. Great wine, Atmosphere, and you meet great people!" We're told all the reds and cabernets are great.

Benmarl Winery and Vineyard

Benmarl Winery and Vineyard Facebook Benmarl Winery and Vineyard Facebook loading...

Benmarl Winery Benmarl Winery and Vineyard is the oldest vineyard in America, located in Marlboro, NY. The Benmarl Baco Noir has always been a popular favorite.

Millbrook Winery

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery Facebook Millbrook Vineyards & Winery Facebook loading...

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, NY always seems to be a favorite as its the Hudson Valley's Premiere Wine Estate. Its as been called "the Hudson Valley's flagship winery" by The New York Times and "a great place to visit" by The Wall Street Journal. Some of their popular wines include the Proprietors Special Reserve Cabernet Franc and the Millbrook Dry Riesling.

Brotherhood Winery

brotherhood-winery loading...

Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, NY Established in 1839 is the oldest winery in America, so there's a good reason it's very popular. Get the full story on the history of Brotherhood Winery here. The Reisling is their most awarded wine.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with 5 favorites. Go out and enjoy National Drink Wine Day this weekend, wherever you end up.

