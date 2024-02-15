A recent investigation has led to the discovery of a major trafficking organization being run out of a Langrangeville, NY gas station.

I often visit Valero/Food Mart stations around the Hudson Valley as many of them I find to be clean, with friendly staff, and it's an overall convenient stop for me and many other commuters in the area.

A Little About Valero



A Fortune 500 company, before the 2013 spinoff of CST Brands, Valero was one of the United States' largest retail operators with approximately 6,800 retail and branded wholesale outlets in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Peru under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Beacon, and Texaco brands.

Get our free mobile app

The company owns and operates 15 refineries throughout the U.S. and Canada, and one in Wales, with a combined capacity of approximately 3 million barrels per day, and 11 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.2 billion US gallons per year.

ABC7 New York reports multiple arrests after a takedown of a gun and fentanyl trafficking ring at a Valero station in Lagrangeville, NY. The gas station is located at 1144 State Rte 55, across from Arlington High School.

Arrests Made in Dutchess County Firearm and Drug Investigation

It was reported that 10 arrests were made, including that of key player Muayad Qader, known as "Junior," following an investigation launched by the New York Attorney General's office, state police, and Dutchess County law enforcement over a year ago.

Today's takedowns send a clear message that we will not allow anyone to fuel the epidemics of gun violence and drug addiction with their illegal activities. This operation was made possible through my office's partnerships with state and local law enforcement, and I thank the New York State Police and our other partners for their hard work to bring these individuals to justice. - New York Attorney General Letitia James

Firearms and Drugs Recovered at Lagrangeville Gas Station

The investigation led to the recovery of 31 firearms including AR-style rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Authorities also say they recovered 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills which were dyed blue and stamped to hide the fact that they really contained the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. The pills were sold at the Valero gas station and Qader's home.

They say "Junior" took orders for firearms, most of them untraceable assault rifles and handguns made from kits otherwise known as ghost guns.

The 10 arrested face dozens of counts in the indictment.