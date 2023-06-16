WPDH Tigman's Bandana Cabana events set to take over Hudson Valley area all summer.

We started up the Bandana Cabana parties with an ambitious booking in the middle of winter at Jet Set Tiki Bar on the Newburgh waterfront in Newburgh, NY back in January of this year and it proved to be a big success. We decided to do summer tour surrounding these events.

Photo credit: Shannon Cooke

What is Tigman's Bandana Cabana Hudson Valley Tour?

The Bandana Cabana 2023 Summer Tour will be a series of live WPDH radio broadcasts and party events. The broadcasts go from 3-7pm at a variety of awesome bars around the Hudson Valley and will feature Tiki themed fun, games and prizes including Tiki Toss, Pin the Bandana on Tigman, Bandana Bingo and more. Plus, dress in you Tiki best to win the title of Best Dressed Tacky Tourist. Look for Tiki themed drink specials too! Come out, have some fun, and get a chance to be on the radio. Events are BYOB (Bring Your Own Bandana) but if you don't have one, a limited supply of bandanas will be available. Everyone who stops by will be eligible to win the WPDH Backyard BBQ this summer complete with a live band, food and party supplies.

Where are the Upcoming Bandana Cabana Events?

Tigman's Banda Cabana Hudson Valley Tour will hit the following spots in June:

Wednesday, June 21: Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh, NY

Friday, June 23 : Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction, NY

Wednesday, June 28: Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie, NY

More dates to be announced soon!