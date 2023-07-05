Hudson Valley Parade Gets Hulkamania Surprise

A man who appeared to resemble wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan was spotted in a popular parade in the Hudson Valley.

The annual July 4th Parade in Hyde Park, NY took place this week, and people are still talking about it. Townsquare Media Poughkeepsie participated in the annual Hyde Park July 4th parade in Hyde Park, NY. With the usual fleet of vehicles represented: WPDH, WRRV, and The Wolf, the parade took off just at 10 am from the Roosevelt Cinemas in Hyde Park and traveled North on route 9. It was business as usual, but at this year's parade, something was different.

Also See: New BBQ Restaurant Set to Open in Poughkeepsie

Was Hulk Hogan at July 4th Parade in Hyde Park?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Hyde Park July 4th Parade this year saw a man resembling arguably the most popular wrestler of all time, Hulk Hogan, in the back of the WPDH truck, flexing his muscles and waving an American flag while the song "Real American" by Rick Derringer (Hulk Hogan's theme song) blared out of the speakers from the truck.

Photo credit: Pete Dahowski Photo credit: Pete Dahowski loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as the most recognized wrestling star worldwide and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s, as well as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. His persona as a heroic all-American helped usher in the 1980s professional wrestling boom, where he headlined a record eight editions of the WWF's flagship annual event, WrestleMania. During his initial run, Hogan was a five-time WWF Champion, with his first reign being the second-longest in the championship's history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Photo credit: Shannon Cooke Photo credit: Shannon Cooke loading...

Photo credit: Michael Zeoli Photo credit: Michael Zeoli loading...

The question remains. Was that in fact Hulk Hogan that was spotted in the parade in Hyde Park, NY? In looking into Hulk Hogan's social media pages, he hasn't appeared to be very active this week with a posting from last week seeing the wrestling icon with his girlfriend on a beach. Whatever the case may be, it sure looked like the Hulkster in the back of that WPDH truck, and Hulkamania was definitely running wild in the Hudson Valley this past July 4th.