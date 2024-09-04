Last year, New York State Police testified to lawmakers that there were over 7,000 alcohol-related traffic crashes in the state in 2022. According to offcials, the crashes took the lives of 335 people, which is a 30% increase in fatalities since 2019.

In spite of the glaring statistics, there are those across the state who still ignore the law and get behind the wheel while impaired. On such example saw a suspect allegedly driving drunk at a dangerously high level of speed

Deputies say the New York state was caught traveling over 100 miles per hour on one of the busiest highways in New York early Wednesday morning.

Police Say New York Man Drove Over 100 MPH Drunk On Major Highway

WNYT reports that a Staten Island man was allegedly traveling at 103 MPH on the Northway/I-87. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the 53-year-old suspect was intoxicated at the time when he was witnessed speeding in Lake George.

Police say the suspect's BAC was 0.11%. offcials say the man was arrested and has been charged with DWI.

Man Drives Off 100 Foot Cliff in New York During Police Chase

The New York Daily News says that Southold Town Police were called to reports of a man allegedly slashing his ex-partner's tires. Soon, the chase was on, says The Daily News, as the suspect drove off at a high rate of speed.

NBC says that speeds reached over 100 MPH, as the man led officials "back and forth" all over the eastern part of Long Island.

But as three police cruisers and even a helicopter continued to chase the 56-year-old suspect from The Villages, Florida, police said he was coming up on the end. Police told NBC that the speeding suspect turned onto a road in Greenport, and headed toward the water, and did not stop.

This was when the unthinkable happened, as the man then allegedly drove off a 100-foot high cliff and landed in Long Island Sound in 3 to 5 feet of water, according to Spectrum News.

Police say he miraculously survived.

The Daily News says the haphazard suspect was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt, 3rd-degree criminal mischief, an "array of traffic-law violations and unlawful fleeing", as well as two outstanding warrants that had been already issued for his arrest,